Watch: Dont'a Hightower perfectly calls out Lions play before snap

The Jets were able to read the Lions like a book, as defenders were seen calling out plays left and right before the ball was snapped. They claim to have known their opponent’s hand signals, due to all the times they had seen new head coach Matt Patricia in their past matchups agains the Patriots.

They weren’t alone, either, as one of Patricia’s former players did the same thing during Sunday’s game.

Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower called out the play before the ball was snapped, as he could be heard saying the following:

“It’s a toss!”

.@zeus30hightower predicted the play call to Stafford's face 😧 pic.twitter.com/Obo7EzcS2L — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 24, 2018

He sniffed it out, but the Patriots defense really wasn’t able to stop much in the first half.