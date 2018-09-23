Watch: Earl Thomas taunts Cowboys after game-sealing interception

Seahawks All-Pro safety Earl Thomas put an end to any possibility of the Cowboys pulling off a comeback in Sunday’s game, and he made sure to let his opponents know about it.

It happened late in the fourth quarter, with the Seahawks enjoying a 24-13 lead. The Cowboys, however, had a first-and-10 at the Seahawks’ 19-yard line, and were looking to cut the lead to one score. Dak Prescott threw a pass intended for tight end Blake Jarwin, but the ball was tipped up in the air, and it eventually fell into the hands of Thomas for a drive-killing interception.

Thomas turned to the Cowboys sideline after picking off the pass, and he proceeded to take a bow, which earned him a penalty for taunting.

The Cowboys had actually been engaged in trade talks with the Seahawks, in hopes of acquiring Thomas, so that’s likely why he did what he did after coming up with the game-sealing turnover.