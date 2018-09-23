Watch: Hawk Harrelson gets great ovation in final game as White Sox broadcaster

Hawk Harrelson called his final game for the White Sox on Sunday, and fans came out to support the long-time broadcaster.

It effectively closed out Harrelson’s 33-year tenure as the team’s broadcaster, and fans will have to adjust to no longer hearing his signature phrase, “You can put it on the board!”

Harrelson did receive plenty of love at Guaranteed Rate Field from fans of both the Sox and Cubs during the ninth inning, when he received a great ovation.

Everybody is on their feet for Hawk Harrelson. Don't miss his final call here: https://t.co/vbU6sqXwMW pic.twitter.com/zaXN1bDsYL — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) September 23, 2018

Both White Sox and Cubs players also came out of the dugout and tipped their caps to pay tribute to Harrelson after the final out of the game was recorded.

What a moment. @whitesox come out to tip their hats to the great Hawk Harrelson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rF0FOqHfRy — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 23, 2018

Oh man, the @whitesox and @cubs both saluting Hawk Harrelson after the final out of today’s game – Hawk’s final game – was just fantastic. pic.twitter.com/PbZ5FoUfFn — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) September 23, 2018

All in all, it was a great moment for the broadcasting legend.