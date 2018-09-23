Watch: Jordan Reed appears to taunt Packers fans with obscene gesture

Packers fans tend to have a strong presence no matter where they play, and they appeared to have a number of fans at FedEx Field for Sunday’s game against the Redskins.

And it’s not like the fans just quietly watch the games, either, as they tend to make their voices heard, in the form of chants and cheers.

Apparently, that was the case at FedEx Field on Sunday, with Redskins tight end Jordan Reed getting caught up in the middle of it, for some reason. At one point during the game, Reed turned toward the stands, apparently in the direction of Packers fans, and then did a “crotch chop.”

“Blow me” – Jordan Reed politely to Packers fan pic.twitter.com/iGWrxmRG9i — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) September 23, 2018

That was clearly unnecessary, as Reed shouldn’t have even paid attention to what the fans were saying. It’s part of the game.