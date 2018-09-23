Watch: Kanye West, son throw out first pitch at White Sox game

The White Sox looked to one of Chicago’s most famous musicians to get things started before Sunday’s game against the Cubs.

It’s always quite the scene when the two interstate rivals square off, so it was important to get the crowd into the game before it began. To do that, the Sox had rapper/producer Kanye West and his son throw out the first pitch.

Kanye and his two-year-old son, Saint, took the mound, with the youngest West looking very cute in the process. His dad then hurled the ball toward the mound, but it bounced before getting to home plate.

It’s a good thing Kanye is such a great musician, because the hometown hero’s throwing skills could use some work. He and his son looked good on the mound, though, and that’s all that really matters.