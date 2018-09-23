Watch: Oregon fans pelt Stanford players with bottles upon leaving field

Football fans who stayed up late to watch the thrilling conclusion of Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup between Stanford and Oregon were rewarded, as it ended up being one of the most entertaining games of the season so far.

But what happened on the field after the game was in the books was not pretty, and it was a bad look for Ducks fans.

Oregon nearly jumped out to a 31-7 lead in the game, but officials overturned a potential touchdown after reviewing the play, and the score remained 24-7. Stanford would later come back to tie the game at 31 with a field goal in the final seconds of regulation, and the Cardinal went on to win in overtime.

The fans at Autzen Stadium were not happy about their team’s meltdown, and they took it out on the Cardinal players — pelting them with bottles in the tunnel en route to the locker room.

Not a great look as Oregon fans throw bottles at Stanford as the Cardinal head up the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/KBSNXNxYvl — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) September 23, 2018

There’s no place for that type of behavior at a sporting event, and the result of the game shouldn’t matter. No one deserves that type of treatment, whether at home or on the road.