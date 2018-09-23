Watch: Patrick Mahomes makes something out of nothing for incredible TD

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can beat opposing teams with both his arms and his legs, which he showed during Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Mahomes, on one particular play, was under heavy duress, and it appeared the pressure would either lead to a sack or a quick incompletion.

The 23-year-old quarterback had other plans.

Mahomes spun away from the pressure — eluding Cassius Marsh in the process — and bought enough time for Chris Godley to get open in the corner of the end zone. The Chiefs quarterback then fired a strike to Godley for the touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes is a real-life video game 😱#SFvsKC pic.twitter.com/4J2IZiCTgH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 23, 2018

Mahomes looked like Russell Wilson on that particular play. He’s a special player.