2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Atlanta Hawks

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Atlanta Hawks

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts against the New York Knicks during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Trae over Luka
Is a controversial move
Time will tell

 

 

