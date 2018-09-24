2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Atlanta Hawks
By: Jeff Fox | September 24, 2018
Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts against the New York Knicks during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.
Trae over Luka
Is a controversial move
Time will tell
