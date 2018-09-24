Fighters of the Week

1. Anthony Joshua: Povetkin came to fight, but Joshua was too much for the undersized Russian, battering Povetkin with hard shots en route to a seventh-round stoppage. Next up, the winner of Fury and Wilder.

2. Joshua Pacio: After getting tapped in the third round of their first title bout, Pacio came into the rematch with low expectations, but pulled off a big upset, defeating Yoshitaka Naito to become the new OneFC Strawweight champion.

3. AJ McKee: Handed John Teixeira his first finish in 27 pro fights, and did it violently, sending Macapa down with the stanky leg.

4. O’Shaquie Foster: Jon Fernandez was coming in 16-0 with his last fourteen finished early, but Foster hung tough and took a UD win in the ShoBox main event on Friday night.

5. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: He’s not dead yet! Coming off of a two-year hiatus, Lil’ Nog starched the scrappy Sam Alvey in front of a ludicrously happy Brazilian crowd.

6. Erberth Santos: Won the eight-man King of Mats heavyweight tournament, decisioning Jackson Sousa in the final.

7. Liz Carmouche/Geovanny Martinez/PJ Barch/Richie Martinez/Kyle Boehm: In Fight 2 Win’s SUBVERSIV card, the best of the best of gyms from across the country. It was 10th Planet coming out the victors, defeating Lloyd Irvin 3-2 in the finals.

8. Andrew Ewell: For a relative newcomer like Ewell, a win over one of the former pound-for-pound kingpins like Renan Barao is an amazing feather in their cap.

9. Brendan Allen: At long last, on his third attempt, finally claimed the LFA Middleweight championship.

10. Luke Campbell: After he lost to Yvan Mendy three years ago, Campbell recently said he was a new, more mature man. He definitely showed it in the co-main of the AJ-Povetkin bout, clearly outboxing Mendy and earning some revenge.

11. Jorge Nakamura/Gabriel Sousa/Gianni Grippo/Caio Caetano/Manuel Ribamar/Gustavo Batista/Erberth Santos/Mayssa Bastos/Nathalie Ribeiro/Gabrielli Lima/Thamra Silva/Gabrielli Pessanha: Your 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Los Angeles gold medal winners.

12. Murat Aygun: Won the eight-man heavyweight tournament at World Fight League 8, defeating Nordime Mahieddine, who had deposed Andrei Stoica in the semis, in the final bout.

13. Thiago Santos: Sure, Anders was a short-notice opponent, but Santos still did what he had to, wearing him down and forcing a stoppage when he exhausted him.

14. Charles Oliveira: Do Bronx set a historic record on Saturday, earning the most submissions in UFC history from the legendary Royce Gracie.

15. Marc-Andre Barriault: That’s eight in a row for TKO’s Light Heavyweight champion, after a first-round TKO of challenger Adam Hunter in the main event of TKO 44.