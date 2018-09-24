Combat

Fighters of the Week

Fighters of the Week

Combat

Fighters of the Week

 

  1. Anthony Joshua: Povetkin came to fight, but Joshua was too much for the undersized Russian, battering Povetkin with hard shots en route to a seventh-round stoppage. Next up, the winner of Fury and Wilder.

  2. Joshua Pacio: After getting tapped in the third round of their first title bout, Pacio came into the rematch with low expectations, but pulled off a big upset, defeating Yoshitaka Naito to become the new OneFC Strawweight champion.

  3. AJ McKee: Handed John Teixeira his first finish in 27 pro fights, and did it violently, sending Macapa down with the stanky leg.

  4. O’Shaquie Foster: Jon Fernandez was coming in 16-0 with his last fourteen finished early, but Foster hung tough and took a UD win in the ShoBox main event on Friday night.

  5. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: He’s not dead yet! Coming off of a two-year hiatus, Lil’ Nog starched the scrappy Sam Alvey in front of a ludicrously happy Brazilian crowd.

6. Erberth Santos: Won the eight-man King of Mats heavyweight tournament, decisioning Jackson Sousa in the final.

7. Liz Carmouche/Geovanny Martinez/PJ Barch/Richie Martinez/Kyle Boehm: In Fight 2 Win’s SUBVERSIV card, the best of the best of gyms from across the country. It was 10th Planet coming out the victors, defeating Lloyd Irvin 3-2 in the finals.

8. Andrew Ewell: For a relative newcomer like Ewell, a win over one of the former pound-for-pound kingpins like Renan Barao is an amazing feather in their cap.

9. Brendan Allen: At long last, on his third attempt, finally claimed the LFA Middleweight championship.

10. Luke Campbell: After he lost to Yvan Mendy three years ago, Campbell recently said he was a new, more mature man. He definitely showed it in the co-main of the AJ-Povetkin bout, clearly outboxing Mendy and earning some revenge.

11. Jorge Nakamura/Gabriel Sousa/Gianni Grippo/Caio Caetano/Manuel Ribamar/Gustavo Batista/Erberth Santos/Mayssa Bastos/Nathalie Ribeiro/Gabrielli Lima/Thamra Silva/Gabrielli Pessanha: Your 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Los Angeles gold medal winners.

12. Murat Aygun: Won the eight-man heavyweight tournament at World Fight League 8, defeating Nordime Mahieddine, who had deposed Andrei Stoica in the semis, in the final bout.

13. Thiago Santos: Sure, Anders was a short-notice opponent, but Santos still did what he had to, wearing him down and forcing a stoppage when he exhausted him.

14. Charles Oliveira: Do Bronx set a historic record on Saturday, earning the most submissions in UFC history from the legendary Royce Gracie.

15. Marc-Andre Barriault: That’s eight in a row for TKO’s Light Heavyweight champion, after a first-round TKO of challenger Adam Hunter in the main event of TKO 44.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

reply
2hr

Oilers 2hr ago

The Edmonton Oilers roster is down to 29 players after another round of cuts on Monday afternoon. A number of veteran players were placed (…)

More Combat
Home