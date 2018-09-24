Former Knockouts Champion Mia Yim Signs With WWE

The WWE has a new female addition to its growing roster. Former TNA Knockouts champion, Mia Yim, a competitor who has taken part in each of the Mae Young Classic tournaments, has officially signed with the company.

The news has been confirmed by PW Insider.

Report: WWE Signs Mia Yim https://t.co/rTldSgj7mY — Fightful News (@FightfulOnline) September 24, 2018

Yim’s signing is sure to please many fans, so long as WWE gives her the exposure they feel she deserves. She has quite the following on the independent circuit having competed in both CZW and Shimmer.

She appeared in TNA under the ring name Jade in April 2015. There, she would win the TNA Knockouts title as well as winning a Gauntlet match to become Queen of the Knockouts in April 2016.

WWE fans will know her best from the Mae Young Classic.

In the inaugural tournament, Yim defeated current Riott Squad member Sarah Logan in the first round before running into the tournament runner-up, Shayna Baszler, in the next round.

Though this year’s tournament is still ongoing, Yim defeated Allysin Kay in the first round, setting up an interesting second-round clash with Kaitlyn.

Allysin Kay & Mia Yim 🔥 up the @WWE #MYC a long historic rivalry. One that will remember for years to come. pic.twitter.com/3wiCul7vLH — Ronda Rousey (@ReignOfRousey) September 20, 2018

Though Yim is well traveled and has achieved success in multiple promotions, she will almost certainly start out in NXT, which certainly isn’t a bad thing.

Matches with female competitors down there against the likes of Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans could be quite interesting and a rematch with Baszler is something that would be fresh for the former champion.

As the Mae Young Classic is completed heading into WWE Evolution, look for Yim to start making regular appearances on NXT television.

Still just 29 years old, Yim’s best years are in front of her and she could become a star in the women’s division on either brand in the not-too-distant future.