Max Domi: Like his dad after all

It’s still the preseason, which makes the profoundly stupid overreaction of Max Domi, and his sucker punch of Aaron Ekblad stand out even more. Ekblad had the audacity to try to bat a puck in Domi’s vicinity over the weekend, and in response, Domi punched him in the danged face. Sounds like a play out of Tie’s play book.

Of course, as anyone with any hockey sense knows that Max Domi is not the same player as his dad. He has a gift for moving the puck, and has almost as many career assists as his father did already, just in 13 fewer seasons. He must have got that skill from his mom.