Top Sports Betting apps for US Players

The online gambling chain of command goes thusly: you have your website, your mobile platform, and your sports betting apps. And we are hereby gathered today to discuss this the latter. Unfortunately, or rather fortunately, there is no app that can be named the sports betting app USA. And the reason this is fortunate is because there is plenty of options from which to choose. And choosing all of them is also an option. Nay, it is a duty. That way you can always pick the best lines for any given sporting event.

Intertops.eu

You can download the Intertops app straight from their website. In order to do that, first you have to sign up and log into an account. Just in case you don’t have one already. Which you should. And if you don’t, what are you waiting for? This app comes with a user-friendly platform. So that you can easily navigate through the wide variety of markets, payment methods. The in-play markets feature everything from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS to golf, tennis, and many more sports.

MyBookie.ag

This app is so simple to use that you can make a bet with a single tap of your finger. Any finger, but we recommend using your index. Though there is pretty much a different type of bet for each of your fingers. Including but not limited to parlay bets, teaser bets, future bets, and prop bets. There are also events for every appendage of yours. That includes all major professional sports, college sports and international leagues. And so as to not leave anything out, you get game schedules, the most recent odds and betting lines updates as they happen.

GTBets.eu

This free sports bet app comes with many of the advantages common to sports betting apps. For starters, you don’t have to wait in line to get to a physical counter. Moreover, lost tickets are a thing of the distant past. Your winnings will be deposited straight to your account. This app also offers many of the perks of mobile betting, of which the most important is live betting. Unless you match fast-paced modern sports every step of the way, you will fall behind. Now you can be even one step ahead, being able to make a wager just one finger tap away on the GTBets application.

BetOnline.ag

The developers of this app hit the nail on the head as far as replicating the desktop experience. That applies to the variety of markets that available. There is tennis, golf, martial arts, rugby, snooker, darts, boxing, in addition to the more traditional events. As a matter of fact, the entirety of the website’s catalog can be found in the app. The app itself is just a 2-3 downloading wait. The app’s interface is clutter-free. Once you log in or sign up, all you have to do is tap on the button labeled ‘Sports.’ Then, all upcoming sports events and contests will become privy to you.

BetAnySports.eu

The last but not the least of our recommended sports betting apps. This app is certainly anything and everything a gambler could want. Go ahead, think of what you would like in such an app. Take your time. There is no hurry. There are no wrong answer. Ready? Whatever you thought is probably found in the BetAnySports app. And even if it isn’t. There is nothing wrong with that either. Sometimes less is more. They call it addition by subtraction. Perhaps what you thought was essential actually was just overkill. Or maybe you’ll find something you never thought about before, and discover you can do without it. So go try the BetAnySports app and find out.