Tyronn Lue has funny reaction upon realizing JR Smith was streaming live

LeBron James may have left Cleveland, but that doesn’t mean his former teammates aren’t still having fun.

J.R. Smith certainly wasn’t going to stop his antics, especially since it was James who helped get him a lucrative four-year deal a few seasons ago.

Monday was media day, which often features players putting on a show for both fans and reporters. That’s probably why Smith decided to do a live stream on Instagram, so fans could have a firsthand view of what goes on in the locker room.

Head coach Tyronn Lue was shown while Smith was streaming, but he was initially unaware of what was going on, probably thinking it was a regular video. But when Smith informed him they were streaming live, Lue jumped out of his chair and began getting hype for the public to see.

Tyronn Lue’s reaction when JR Smith told him he was on Instagram Live 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aQk50WpGIR — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) September 24, 2018

Tell us how you really feel, coach.