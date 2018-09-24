UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Sept 24/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight/Light Heavy
|614
|2
|2
|6
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|598
|3
|3
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|487
|4
|4
|9
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|446
|5
|5
|4
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|445.5
|6
|6
|5
|Georges St-Pierre
|Middleweight
|445
|7
|7
|7
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|431.5
|8
|8
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|411
|9
|9
|2
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|406
|10
|10
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|404
|11
|11
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|391
|12
|12
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|390
|13
|13
|13
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|384
|14
|14
|14
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|366
|15
|15
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|343
|16
|16
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|339
|17
|17
|15
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|338
|18
|18
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|312
|19
|19
|8
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|311
|20
|63
|11
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|296
|21
|21
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|295
|22
|22
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|287
|23
|24
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|255
|24
|23
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|242.5
|25
|25
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|235
|26
|26
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|233.5
|27
|27
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|227.5
|28
|28
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|226
|28
|28
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Flyweight
|226
|30
|31
|10
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|218.5
|31
|32
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|214
|32
|33
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|211.5
|33
|34
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|209.5
|34
|35
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|207
|35
|36
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|204.5
|36
|37
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|202
|37
|28
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|201
|38
|38
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|199
|39
|39
|Nate Diaz
|Lightweight
|197
|40
|40
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|196
|41
|41
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|194
|42
|42
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|192
|43
|58
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|188
|44
|43
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|184.5
|45
|44
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|184
|46
|46
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|178.5
|47
|NR
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|48
|49
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|49
|48
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|172
|50
|101
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|166.5
|51
|49
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|164.5
|52
|78
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|164
|53
|52
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|161
|54
|54
|Eddie Alvarez
|Lightweight
|159.5
|55
|68
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|159
|56
|96
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|158.5
|57
|62
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|157
|58
|50
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|156
|59
|57
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|154.5
|60
|58
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|153.5
|61
|60
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|153
|62
|61
|Michael Chiesa
|Lightweight
|151
|63
|20
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|149.5
|64
|38
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|149
|64
|64
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|149
|66
|53
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|148
|67
|68
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|146
|68
|102
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|144
|69
|92
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|143
|70
|69
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|140.5
|71
|70
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|140
|72
|71
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|138
|73
|73
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|135
|74
|72
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|134.5
|75
|51
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweight
|133
|76
|77
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|130.5
|77
|75
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|128
|78
|76
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|127
|79
|85
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|125.5
|80
|79
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|124.5
|81
|51
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|82
|72
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|123
|82
|82
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|123
|84
|141
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|122.5
|85
|82
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|120.5
|86
|84
|Paul Felder
|Welterweight
|119.5
|87
|56
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|119
|88
|88
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|118.5
|89
|298
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|118
|89
|89
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|118
|91
|193
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|92
|91
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|93
|93
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|115
|93
|92
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|115
|95
|95
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|114.5
|96
|98
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|113
|96
|98
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
|113
|98
|100
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|112.5
|99
|112
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|112
|100
|166
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|101
|103
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|110
|102
|85
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|109
|102
|104
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|109
|102
|104
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|109
|105
|106
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|108.5
|105
|106
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|108.5
|107
|90
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|103.5
|108
|198
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|103
|108
|109
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|103
|110
|111
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|102
|110
|140
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|102
|112
|114
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|101
|112
|109
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|101
|112
|NR
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|101
|115
|116
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|100.5
|116
|117
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|99.5
|117
|118
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|98
|118
|132
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|97
|118
|119
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|97
|120
|120
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|96.5
|121
|121
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|96
|121
|121
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|96
|123
|123
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|95.5
|124
|225
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|95
|124
|108
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|95
|126
|94
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|94.5
|126
|125
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|94.5
|128
|130
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|94
|129
|NR
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|93.5
|130
|114
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|93
|130
|121
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|130
|126
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|93
|133
|129
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|92.5
|134
|148
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|91.5
|134
|273
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|91.5
|136
|132
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|91
|136
|244
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|91
|138
|134
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|89.5
|138
|134
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|89.5
|138
|134
|Ryan LaFlare
|Welterweight
|89.5
|138
|134
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|89.5
|142
|138
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|89
|142
|293
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|89
|142
|138
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|89
|145
|141
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|87
|146
|292
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|86
|147
|164
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|84.5
|148
|340
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|82.5
|148
|149
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|82.5
|150
|151
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|80.5
|151
|152
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|79
|152
|154
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|78.5
|152
|154
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|78.5
|152
|154
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|78.5
|155
|157
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|77
|156
|193
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|76.5
|156
|158
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|76.5
|158
|159
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|76
|159
|160
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|160
|161
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|75
|161
|163
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|74.5
|162
|165
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|73
|163
|166
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|72.5
|163
|166
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|72.5
|163
|166
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|72.5
|166
|169
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|72
|167
|173
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|71
|167
|173
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|167
|173
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|71
|170
|173
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|70
|171
|180
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|69
|172
|180
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|67.5
|172
|184
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|67.5
|174
|186
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|67
|175
|187
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|66.5
|175
|187
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|66.5
|175
|187
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|66.5
|178
|NR
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|66
|178
|190
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|66
|178
|149
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|66
|181
|205
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|65.5
|181
|152
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|65.5
|183
|177
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|65
|184
|NR
|Ryan Hall
|Lightweight
|64.5
|185
|193
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweight
|64
|185
|190
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|187
|196
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|63.5
|187
|198
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|63.5
|187
|198
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|63.5
|190
|202
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|63
|191
|205
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|62.5
|192
|207
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|62
|193
|209
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|61.5
|194
|170
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|61
|194
|210
|Jason Knight
|Featherweight
|61
|194
|210
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|61
|197
|181
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|60.5
|198
|181
|Kajan Johnson
|Lightweight
|60
|198
|170
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|60
|198
|250
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|201
|212
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|59.5
|202
|126
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|59
|203
|242
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|204
|218
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|57.5
|204
|214
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|57.5
|206
|216
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|57
|206
|196
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|57
|206
|216
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|57
|209
|313
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|56.5
|209
|214
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|56.5
|211
|179
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|56
|211
|220
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|56
|211
|220
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweight
|56
|211
|220
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|56
|215
|308
|Sage Northcutt
|Welterweight
|55.5
|215
|198
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|55.5
|217
|183
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|55
|217
|224
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|219
|216
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|219
|293
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|54.5
|219
|205
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|54.5
|222
|161
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|54
|223
|228
|Yushin Okami
|Welterweight
|53.5
|224
|229
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|53
|224
|223
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|53
|224
|229
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|53
|224
|274
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|228
|141
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|228
|340
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|52.5
|228
|235
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|52.5
|228
|235
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|52.5
|232
|250
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|52
|233
|216
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|51
|233
|285
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|51
|233
|238
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|51
|233
|238
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|237
|207
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|50.5
|238
|213
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|50
|238
|NR
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|238
|NR
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|50
|241
|236
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|49.5
|241
|244
|Tony Martin
|Welterweight
|49.5
|243
|225
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|48
|243
|247
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweight
|48
|243
|391
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|246
|229
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|246
|250
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|246
|250
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|246
|250
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|47.5
|246
|250
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|47.5
|246
|250
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|47.5
|252
|NR
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|47
|253
|258
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|46
|254
|229
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|45.5
|255
|383
|Jordan Johnson
|Middleweight
|44.5
|256
|257
|Tim Elliott
|Bantamweight
|43.5
|256
|238
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|43.5
|256
|261
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweight
|43.5
|256
|261
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|260
|266
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|42
|260
|266
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|42
|262
|268
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|41.5
|263
|269
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|40.5
|264
|367
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|40
|264
|NR
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|266
|271
|Jack Marshman
|Welterweight
|39.5
|267
|272
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|39
|268
|274
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|38
|268
|274
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|38
|268
|274
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|38
|268
|274
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|38
|272
|280
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|37.5
|273
|258
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|37
|274
|282
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweight
|36
|274
|282
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|36
|274
|282
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|36
|277
|242
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|35
|278
|261
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|34.5
|278
|287
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|278
|287
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Strawweight
|34.5
|281
|287
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|33.5
|281
|291
|Ryan Janes
|Middleweight
|33.5
|283
|293
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|32.5
|283
|287
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|32.5
|283
|280
|Luis Henrique
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|283
|293
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|32.5
|283
|340
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|32.5
|288
|298
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|32
|288
|298
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|32
|288
|298
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|32
|288
|298
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|32
|292
|305
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|31.5
|292
|305
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|31.5
|292
|305
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|31.5
|295
|308
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|296
|NR
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|30
|296
|312
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|296
|424
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|30
|296
|312
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|300
|314
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|300
|314
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|29.5
|300
|314
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|29.5
|300
|314
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|300
|314
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|305
|319
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|29
|305
|340
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|29
|307
|321
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|308
|300
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|28
|308
|330
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|28
|310
|340
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|310
|325
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|312
|322
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|27
|312
|329
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|27
|314
|330
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|314
|322
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|26.5
|314
|330
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|26.5
|314
|330
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|318
|335
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|26
|318
|335
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strawweight
|26
|320
|335
|Jared Cannonier
|Light Heavyweight
|25.5
|320
|338
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|25.5
|320
|319
|George Sullivan
|Welterweight
|25.5
|323
|340
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|25
|323
|367
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|25
|323
|328
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|25
|323
|340
|Raoni Barcelos
|Featherweight
|25
|323
|340
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|25
|323
|340
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight
|25
|323
|340
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|25
|323
|NR
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|323
|340
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|25
|323
|340
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|25
|323
|364
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|323
|340
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|323
|340
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|25
|336
|360
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|24.5
|337
|361
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|24
|337
|NR
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|24
|337
|361
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|24
|340
|363
|Justin Scoggins
|Flyweight
|23.5
|341
|364
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|23
|341
|364
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Strawweight
|23
|343
|367
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|343
|335
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|343
|310
|Jose Torres
|Flyweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweight
|22.5
|343
|340
|Roberto Sanchez
|Flyweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|338
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Lightweight
|22.5
|343
|340
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|22.5
|343
|340
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweight
|22.5
|343
|395
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|343
|392
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|343
|367
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|365
|387
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|365
|387
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|367
|392
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|21
|367
|388
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|369
|395
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|20
|369
|395
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|20
|369
|401
|Brad Scott
|Welterweight
|20
|372
|398
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|19.5
|373
|399
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|19
|374
|391
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|375
|401
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|18
|375
|401
|Marco Beltran
|Flyweight
|18
|375
|401
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|18
|375
|401
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|18
|379
|405
|Alvaro Herrera
|Lightweight
|17.5
|380
|407
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|380
|407
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|17
|383
|409
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|16.5
|383
|407
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|383
|410
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|16
|383
|410
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|16
|386
|414
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|15
|387
|415
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|14.5
|387
|446
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|14.5
|387
|415
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|14.5
|390
|418
|Jonathan Wilson
|Middleweight
|14
|390
|418
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|14
|390
|418
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|14
|390
|418
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|14
|390
|410
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|14
|395
|422
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|13.5
|396
|415
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|13
|397
|423
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|12.5
|398
|424
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|11.5
|399
|399
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|11
|400
|480
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|400
|426
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|10
|400
|426
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|400
|426
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|404
|429
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|404
|429
|Rolando Dy
|Featherweight
|9.5
|404
|429
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|407
|432
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|9
|407
|431
|Adam Milstead
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|407
|438
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|9
|407
|432
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|9
|411
|484
|Jarred Brooks
|Flyweight
|8.5
|411
|437
|Mark Godbeer
|Heavyweight
|8.5
|413
|NR
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|8
|413
|432
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|415
|443
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Strawweight
|7.5
|416
|438
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|417
|446
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|5
|417
|446
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|5
|417
|495
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|5
|417
|446
|Brad Katona
|Featherweight
|5
|417
|446
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|5
|417
|495
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|5
|417
|446
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|5
|417
|446
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|5
|417
|446
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|5
|417
|446
|Wang Guan
|Featherweight
|5
|417
|446
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Flyweight
|5
|417
|NR
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|5
|417
|NR
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|417
|446
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|5
|417
|446
|Mike Trizano
|Lightweight
|5
|417
|446
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|417
|446
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|5
|417
|446
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|417
|446
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|417
|446
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|417
|NR
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|417
|446
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|417
|446
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|440
|469
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Gavin Tucker
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Naoki Inoue
|Flyweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4.5
|440
|446
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4.5
|440
|469
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|4.5
|440
|469
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|453
|484
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4
|453
|469
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|4
|453
|484
|Joby Sanchez
|Flyweight
|4
|453
|484
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|453
|469
|Frank Camacho
|Welterweight
|4
|453
|484
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|459
|491
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|460
|493
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|3
|461
|494
|Josh Burkman
|Welterweight
|2.5
|462
|NR
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|462
|495
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|462
|495
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|0
|462
|495
|Terrion Ware
|Bantamweight
|0
|462
|495
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|462
|495
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Bharat Kandare
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Jay Cucciniello
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Khalid Taha
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Tyler Diamond
|Featherweight
|0
|462
|495
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Hu Yaozong
|Heavyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Rashad Coulter
|Heavyweight
|0
|462
|480
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|462
|480
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|462
|480
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Allan Zuniga
|Lightweight
|0
|462
|NR
|B.J. Penn
|Lightweight
|0
|462
|495
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|462
|NR
|Craig White
|Lightweight
|0
|462
|495
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|462
|495
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|0
|462
|NR
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|462
|495
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|462
|495
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|0
|462
|495
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|462
|495
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|Craig White
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|NR
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|NR
|Stefan Sekulic
|Welterweight
|0
|462
|495
|Barb Honchak
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|462
|495
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|0
|462
|495
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|0
|462
|495
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|0
|462
|495
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|0
|462
|495
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|0
|462
|495
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bantmwght
|0
|462
|495
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|462
|495
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|462
|495
|Maia Stevenson
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
