Watch: Antonio Brown leaves Brent Grimes in dust with sick move for TD

Steelers All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown has made a habit of making would-be tacklers look silly, especially when he gets going in the open field. That’s a big reason why quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to get the ball in the hands of his star playmaker whenever possible.

The Steelers did exactly that after recovering a fumble in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Bucs, looking to add to their 9-7 lead. Brown made sure they did.

On the second play of the drive, operating from the Bucs’ 27-yard line, Roethlisberger threw a quick pass to Brown, who ran a smoke route. The play was designed to get Brown the ball in space, and Bucs cornerback Brent Grimes played right into it — as he was roughly eight yards off Brown before the snap. That cushion proved to be too much, as Brown caught the pass, with Grimes sprinting toward him, in hopes of making the tackle. Grimes dived, but Brown blew by him, as well as safety Justin Evans, for a 27-yard touchdown.

What a play from a truly dynamic player.