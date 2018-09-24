Watch: Roughing the passer rule causes William Hayes to suffer season-ending injury

The NFL needs to do something about the abysmal new roughing the passer rule, and soon.

It’s cost the Packers at least one game, with Clay Matthews having been whistled for a penalty to nullify a potential game-sealing interception against the Vikings.

And now it’s cost Dolphins defensive end William Hayes his season.

Hayes sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Sunday’s game, and the pass-rusher tried to flip off his opponent so he wouldn’t have his weight on him. He ended up rolling over onto his knee, and it looked painful.

Here's the injury that happened to William Hayes. He's out for the season because he tried to obey a ridiculous rule. pic.twitter.com/jomoaGI8MP — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2018

#Dolphins coach Adam Gase says DE William Hayes, who has 2 sacks, is out for the season with a torn ACL. The injury occurred the he was trying to not put his bodyweight on the QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2018

That’s absolutely brutal, and it’s hard not to feel bad for Hayes. This rule needs to go — and soon.