2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Boston Celtics

By: Jeff Fox | September 25, 2018
Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.
G. Hayward is back
And Kyrie Irving is too
East title or bust
NBA Team Preview Haikus
Atlanta Hawks
