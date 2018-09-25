9/25/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The New York Mets (73-83) are back in action today after enjoying their final off day of the 2018 season. After a successful weekend where the Mets won three out of four in Washington, the team returns home to begin their final six game home stand of the year. First up is a three game set with the National League East champions, the Atlanta Braves (88-68), with first pitch for the opener scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (12-4, 3.36 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard didn’t last long in his last start, giving up three runs in four innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Touki Toussaint (2-1, 4.30 ERA). Toussaint earned a win his last time out, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings of work to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil LF Michael Conforto 1B Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier RF Brandon Nimmo CF Austin Jackson C Tomas Nido SP Noah Syndergaard

Pre-Game Notes: