CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard go at it in funny social media war ahead of Browns-Raiders

The Blazers backcourt is at odds ahead of Sunday’s Browns-Raiders game.

CJ McCollum was born in Ohio, and he’s a diehard Browns fan. As for Damian Lillard, it’s well-known that he’s a Bay Area guy, having been born and raised in Oakland.

As such, the Blazers — who have always crushed social media — released this funny video which was basically the two of them going back and forth trading barbs.

McCollum made sure Lillard knew what the stakes of the game are, given that the Raiders are 0-3, and on the brink of a throwaway season. Lillard responded by saying McCollum wasn’t even old enough to drink the last time the Browns won a game.

Who wins on Sunday? We’re rolling with the road underdog, led by Baker Mayfield.