Look: Jimmy Garoppolo's ex-girlfriend ruthlessly celebrates his ACL injury

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a brutal season-ending ACL injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, and apparently, one particular person who was involved in his life was actually happy about it, which is pretty awful.

Alexandra King, who claims she dated Garoppolo for awhile, took to Instagram and posted “Karma” with a smiley face emoji to her Instagram story.

In case you didn’t know, Garoppolo and King were spotted getting up close and personal multiple times during the offseason. There are photos to serve as proof. But when interviewed for a Bleacher Report profile story, Garoppolo said they were never together. So apparently, King is still upset about that.

Still, it’s pretty terrible to take pride in another’s misfortune, especially when it involves physical harm to one’s body.