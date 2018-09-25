LeBron James reveals new nickname for Lakers veteran core

LeBron James will soon be suiting up to play for the third franchise of his career. He’ll be playing alongside a mix of young, talented players and some savvy veterans.

A few of the younger players are top-10 draft picks, which the Lakers accumulated during the last few seasons, finishing near the bottom of the Western Conference.

The majority of the veterans — Michael Beasley, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson among them — have bounced around on a number of NBA teams. James apparently has already come up with a nickname for those four guys, which he revealed by commenting on one of Stephenson’s Instagram posts.

“‘MUD’- misunderstood, under-appreciated, determined,” James wrote.

LeBron James revealed a nickname for the #Lakers veteran core. pic.twitter.com/H55ZGY2aw6 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) September 26, 2018

Given the combined age of those players, they might appear that they’re actually running in mud on the court this season, so the nickname appears to be appropriate. All jokes aside, what they’re called doesn’t matter; what does is how the unit jells, which remains to be seen.