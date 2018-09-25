LeBron James slams reporter for question about why he joined Lakers

The Lakers’ biggest free-agency acquisition in franchise history (No, not Shaq) spoke to reporters for the first time at media day on Monday, and it was quite the spectacle.

Hundreds of media members flocked to get a good seat for the action, while some of them were forced to stand, as they awaited LeBron James taking the podium.

His first press conference went about as expected, with James fielding softball questions from reporters, for the most part. That’s how media day usually goes. But when one reporter asked him a question he didn’t like — insinuating that James would be more focused on his off-court activities — the four-time MVP of course elected to slam the reporter.

“How long have you been following me?” James asked.

A dramatic pause followed his question, as the reporter fumbled for an answer.

“Apparently long enough, there go your answer right there,” James said with a smile.

LeBron dropped the mic on this reporter 😂 pic.twitter.com/XnAv2NdQTO — LeBron James Fans (@LeBronTeam) September 24, 2018

James’ press conferences are the only ones where he feels he has the right to flip the script on reporters, electing to ask questions, rather than answer them all. What a guy.