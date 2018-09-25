Look: Cubs roasted for tweeting nude photo instead of Billy Williams

It hasn’t bene a great last 24 hours for the Chicago Cubs.

First and most importantly, the team lost a winnable game to the Pirates, and now has a lead of only 1.5 games in the NL Central. Not only that, fans got in a fight in the Wrigley Field bleachers after the game.

But the real cherry on top came on Twitter, when the Twitterverse did some digging and roasted the Cubs’ official account for an old tweet.

Apparently, a tweet about Billy Williams from 2012 went horribly wrong. Here’s the caption that went along with the tweet:

“Hall of Famer Billy Williams sang tonight’s 7th inning stretch with his two grandsons.”

And the photo (via Awful Announcing), well, it was not Williams.

That was not Williams, nor were those two blotted-out images his two grandsons.