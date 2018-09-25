Look: Ryan Fitzpatrick's hilarious wide-eyed face after TD sparks memes

Bucs quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick may have thrown his way out of a starting job during Monday’s 30-27 loss to the Steelers, but he didn’t really seem to ne fazed by it. He kept on running and gunning, without a care in the world.

Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions in a span of roughly six minutes, the latter one having been returned by Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree for a touchdown. As a result, the Steelers took a 30-10 lead into the half.

But Fitzy kept on fighting, even if he exhausted all his “FitzMagic.” He and the Bucs made a late surge, fighting their way back into the game. Fitzpatrick threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans, cutting the lead to 30-27. And here was his reaction — check out the crazy look on his face.

And the memes of course followed:

Does that look like the face of a man who threw his last touchdown pass as the Bucs starter? It might be, as Jameis Winston is slated to return to the Bucs facility around 6 am ET on Tuesday morning.