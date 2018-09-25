MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Sept 25/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Vicente Luque (13-6-1) vs Jalin Turner UFC 229(7-3) – – Oct 6th

Beneil Dariush (14-4-1) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Ariane Lipski (11-3) vs Maryna Moroz (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17th

Jessica Aguilar (20-6) vs Weili Zhang (17-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24th

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (15-3) vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-2) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Bellator

Melvin Manhoef (30-14-1, 2 NC) vs Chidi Njokuani (18-5, 1 NC) – Bellator 210 – Nov 30th

Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal (21-7, 1 NC) vs Liam McGeary (12-3) – Bellator 211- Dec 15th

Xtreme Fight Night

Greg Hardy (2-0) vs Ray Jones (1-1) – Xtreme Fight Night 352 – Sept 29th