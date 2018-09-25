Rajon Rondo believes LeBron James has 'blueprint' to success

Entering his 16th year in the league, Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James has experienced it all both on and off the court. He has molded his basketball career that has cemented his legacy in the NBA history well beyond his playing days.

Within this, James has also established what it takes to achieve success at the highest level that has reached in each of the last eight years. According to Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints, point guard Rajon Rondo has voiced that the four-time league MVP has been the standard for the hard work dedication that is required to achieve what he has accomplished.

Rajon Rondo on LeBron: "Not just on the court. He has a blueprint off the court as well. He embraces his role. He embraces all the pressure that he’s ever dealt with in his career and he’s always risen above the occasion.” #Lakers — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) September 25, 2018

James has put together an illustrious career in his first 15 years of his career that has seen him achieve great heights both individually along with his team as he has won three NBA titles with three NBA Finals MVP awards, four regular-season MVP awards, 14 All-Star game selections, 12 All-NBA First Team nods, and five NBA All-Defensive First Team selections.

Throughout his process, James has been touted for his hard work and dedication to his craft to become the well-rounded player that can impact the game in various different ways. He has accomplished that while push his way up the record books as he has moved into becoming the all-time leader in playoff career points and is sixth all-time in career points. He has been able to continue to play at an elite level even into his 16th year where most players experience a notable decline.

Meanwhile, he has also put himself in the position of building his own brand with numerous endorsement opportunities and now an increased involvement in the entertainment industry. James has been highly successful in many areas both on and off the court that players around the league look to model and appreciate. Beyond that, this has made him a key example for his teammates to follow his blueprint to success that could work leaps and bounds to helping mold this year’s team into something special.