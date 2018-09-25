UND Picked Third in NCHC Preseason Poll

There are 11 days until the University of North Dakota hockey team takes the ice against the Manitoba Bisons in an exhibition game at Ralph Englestad Arena.

The Natonal Collegiate Hockey Conference held its annual Media Poll and the University of Minnesota-Duluth was picked to win the Penrose Cup. St. Cloud State University is projected to finish second.

On the home front, the University of North Dakota was picked to finish third. Last season, UND finished third in the final NCHC standings, six points behind the UMD.

2018-19 NCHC Media Preseason Poll

Minnesota Duluth – 209 points (20 first-place votes)

St. Cloud State – 182 (6)

North Dakota – 150

Western Michigan – 121

Denver – 115 (1)

Colorado College – 98

Omaha – 61

Miami – 36

Grabbing the #⃣3⃣ spot in the #NCHCHockey Media Preseason Poll is @UNDmhockey, which claimed 150 points in the poll. #UNDProud pic.twitter.com/kf33h4EVrp — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) September 24, 2018

On another front, UND failed to land anyone on the Preseason All-Conference Team. Looking at the players selected, I think the preseason All-Conference team looks pretty solid.

2018-19 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

F: Nick Halloran, Jr., Colorado College – 24 votes

F: Wade Allison, Jr., Western Michigan – 22

F: Robby Jackson, Sr., St. Cloud State – 13

D: Scott Perunovich, So., Minnesota Duluth – 24

D: *Jimmy Schuldt, Sr., St. Cloud State – 20

G: Hunter Shepard, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 21

* 2017-18 Preseason All-Conference Team selection

Finally, the third place game will remain a part of the Frozen Faceoff in 2019. Beyond that, who knows?