Watch: Max Scherzer records 300 strikeouts for first time in career

Nationals ace Max Scherzer continues to set and break milestones with each passing year.

And on Tuesday, he hit yet another one — and this particular milestone was uncharted territory, even for him.

Scherzer has won the Cy Young Award three times, he’s been the NL strikeout leader twice and he’s also led the league in twins thrice, but for some reason, he’s never hit 300 K’s in a season.

Until Tuesday, that is.

Scherzer was approaching the milestone heading into Tuesday’s outing — his final one of the season — and lucky for him, he was facing the swing-and-miss Marlins. He took full advantage of it, recording 10 strikeouts. Not only that, the one he recorded for the second out of the second inning was his 300th of the season. He became the sixth pitcher since 1990 to pull off the feat.

The sixth pitcher since 1990 to record 300 Ks in a season.#TipOfTheCap, @Max_Scherzer. pic.twitter.com/HQQgtrINzh — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2018

This tweet put it all in perspective.

Max Scherzer is the 2nd player in Nationals/Expos history to reach 300 strikeouts in a season, joining Pedro Martínez in 1997 for the Expos. Martínez struck out 305 batters that year. Scherzer is the 17th different pitcher in the Modern Era (since 1900) to record a 300-K season. pic.twitter.com/lilAri0hZY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2018

What an achievement for one of the league’s elite hurlers.