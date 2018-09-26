2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Brooklyn Nets
By: Jeff Fox | September 26, 2018
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #24 celebrate the Nets’ 126-121 win over the Orlando Magic during their game at Barclays Center on October 20, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus! Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.
Look at that roster
More rough times coming this year
Butler save the day?
NBA Team Preview Haikus
