Bearcats BlogCast: Running Through the Streets

Welcome to this very new edition of the Bearcats BlogCast, the Cincinnati Bearcats podcast where we elate about UC being 4-0. It wasn’t easy, but our beloved Bearcats pulled out a hard fought game from the disgusting Ohio University Bobcats on Saturday afternoon and Chris Bains and I couldn’t wait to discuss it.

Chris and I talk about the many, many things that went right for the Bearcats in the second half of the big victory. We focus on the offensive explosion from Desmond Ridder, Josiah Deguara, Michael Warren and Rashad Medaris. We highlight the huge plays by the defense that enabled UC to pull out the dub. We also talk a little bit about the awful officiating because how could we not.

From there, Chris and I break down the next opponent for the Bearcats, the Connecticut Huskies. UConn is very bad. They are not very good on offense and they are not very good on defense. Besides that, they are also not amazing on special teams. Just putting it all together in every phase. Randy Edsall is not storming out of press conferences or anything!

After foreshadowing what should be a huge Bearcats victory, in terms of significance, a potential 5th win, and by margin, UC is a 17 point favorite. 17 points. Kind of wild but also very reassuring that UC is back to the ‘heavy conference game favorite’ level, a level that has been missing for a number of years, unfortunately.

We end the podcast by wondering what the hell exactly is happening in the AAC West, while also looking ahead at that hot, hot AAC action for week 5.

There were a couple of audio hiccups where skype was being dumb.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter.