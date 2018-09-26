Betting odds indicate Nick Bosa has solid chance to be No. 1 pick in 2019 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL Draft featured a number of promising quarterbacks, some of which were ready to start immediately, while others were looked at as being “projects.”

Four quarterbacks were selected in the top 10, and with Josh Rosen slated to start for the Cardinals in Week 4, it’s looking as if all of those signal-callers will be under center for this respective teams on Sunday.

The 2019 draft class doesn’t feature nearly as much offensive star power, but it does have some great defensive linemen. The top quarterback in the draft, at least at this time, is looking to be Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. He’s currently +750 to be the first player taken in the 2019 NFL Draft on Betonline.ag. As for the two favorites, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is a solid favorite at -150, while Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is +275.

Interesting in seeing who sportsbooks project to be the #1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft? The answer: defensive linemen, apparently. pic.twitter.com/BRX3VmzMa3 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) September 26, 2018

It’s likely that Bosa’s odds dropped a bit after his father announced that he’d likely be out until November, after having undergone surgery for a core muscle injury. As for Oliver, he appears to be the real deal. He’s extremely athletic for a 291-pounder, and he’s a dominant force in the trenches. Still, a lot can change between now and next April.