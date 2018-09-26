LeBron James shares what he told Lonzo Ball in postgame chat last season

The Internet went nuts when LeBron James was seen talking to Lonzo Ball after the two players squared off on the court at Quicken Loans Arena last season. Lip-readers did their best detective work in attempting to decipher exactly what James said to Ball, but to no avail.

Fast forward to 2018, with the two now set to play alongside each other, which has Lakers fans excited. And since James caused such a stir with his postgame chat last season, he elected to revisit that very topic, sharing exactly what he told Ball on the court after the game.

“The gist of it was at the end of the day, no one can define who you are but yourself,” James said, in an interview with ESPN LA’s “Mason & Ireland.” “When you’re young, you can get caught up listening to what people say, what people thinking what you should be, what people saying what your game should be. But at the end of the day, no one can define who you are besides yourself. If you put in the work, you commit to the game, then the game will give back to you. And that’s all it’s about.

“Zo’s got a lot of talent. You can tell he loves the game. You can tell his teammates love playing with him. So, he’s going to be great for this franchise.”

That’s some high praise from James, who is still arguably the best basketball player on the planet. It’d be interesting to know if he said those things with the belief that he’d likely be joining Ball on the Lakers this season.