Look: Lonzo Ball shows how much muscle he's packed on in photos

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball was only 190 pounds when the team selected him with the second overall pick in last year’s draft.

Ball used his small frame to get into the lane and maneuver his way toward the rim, but quickness only goes so far. Lonzo was able to get outmuscled by opposing players, who often got up on him and challenged his shot, resulting in a 36 percent field-goal percentage last season.

So Ball took the offseason to pack on some muscle, and judging by these before-and-after photos, it appears he did exactly that.

Lonzo Ball Rookie year vs 2nd year pic.twitter.com/nV6o9NvUbT — NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) September 24, 2018

Lonzo Rookie vs 2nd year 👀 pic.twitter.com/IUqxwspS48 — Lakers Showtime (@LakersPrime) September 25, 2018

The Lakers, as well as his girlfriend, Denise Garcia, must be happy about Ball’s change in physique.