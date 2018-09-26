Preseason Gameday- Game 5 - Sabres @ Penguins

Sabres @ Penguins

PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM – Streamed locally @ pittsburghpenguins.com

The pen-ultimate preseason game for the Penguins is also their last home preseason tilt, as they welcome the Sabres to town. The Sabres bested the Penguins in the first matchup of the preseason last Tuesday. We’d say the Pens look to avenge that loss, but let’s be real, they’re just getting tuned up for the impending regular season.

Riley Sheahan makes his return to the ice after missing much of camp and will play in his first preseason game tonight, anchoring a fourth line with Matt Cullen and Daniel Sprong flanking him.

Here’s how the rest of the lines look:

#Pens lines/D-pairs at morning skate: Guentzel-Crosby-Hornqvist

Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Simon-Brassard-Rust

Cullen-Sheahan-Sprong Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Johnson

Oleksiak-Riikola

Trotman-Ruhwedel -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) September 26, 2018

Riikola getting a long, hard look.

Brassard playing center despite some talk they may give him a spin at LW.

Go Pens.