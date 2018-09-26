Report: Heat aggressively trying to trade Dion Waiters

The Miami Heat have suddenly become quite active attempting to retool the team’s roster before the 2018-19 season commences.

After having been relatively quiet over the past few months, the Heat are now in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, with one particular NBA executive believing that Miami is the leading candidate to land him.

Not only that, the team is apparently shopping veteran point guard Dion Waiters, with the intent of moving him sooner than later. A report from Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network states that the Heat are “aggressively trying to move” Waiters. It also notes that moving Waiters doesn’t necessarily have to be involved in a potential trade for Butler.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as Waiters has played well in spurts, but he’s also struggled with turnovers and perimeter shooting. Not only that, he’s had issues maintaining his weight. He was listed at 216 pounds last season, but a recent team photo appears to show that he’s gained some weight, resulting in him getting roasted on Twitter.

Waiters’ stock isn’t all that high right now, but there are a few teams that could likely use a veteran point guard to add depth to their rotation. As it relates to the Timberwolves, though, they’re currently pretty deep at that position, with Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose all currently on the roster.