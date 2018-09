UFC 230

Nov 3, 2018

Madison Square Garden

New York City, New York

UFC 230 Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,124 (will be much higher once main event announced)

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Main Event:

TBA vs TBA

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (25-6, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight) vs David Branch (21-4, #11 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Dustin Poirier (24-5, 1 NC, #8 ranked lightweight) vs Nate Diaz (20-11, #10 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Derek Brunson (18-6, #8 ranked middleweight) vs Israel Adesanya (14-0, #14 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Lyman Good (19-4, 1 NC, #70 ranked welterweight) vs Sultan Aliev (14-3, #74 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Matt Frevola (6-0, #74 ranked lightweight) vs Lando Vannata (9-3-1, #48 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Brian Kelleher (19-9, #10 ranked bantamweight) vs Domingo Pilarte (8-1)

Middleweights:

Karl Roberson (6-1, #35 ranked middleweight) vs Jack Marshman (22-7, #29 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Julio Arce (15-2, #33 ranked featherweight) vs Sheymon Moraes (10-1, #44 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:

Shane Burgos (10-1, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Kurt Holobaugh (17-5, 1 NC, #53 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Luke Rockhold (16-4, #5 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Weidman (14-3, #2 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Jason Knight (20-5, #21 ranked featherweight) vs Jordan Rinaldi (13-6, #40 ranked featherweight)

Betting Odds: