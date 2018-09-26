Video footage of Yasiel Puig's house being burglarized surfaces

Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig, for some reason, has continued to have his Los Angeles home be targeted by burglars.

Just over one week ago, Puig’s house was hit for the fourth time in two years. Two burglars broke in and attempted to part with the contents of his safe. Fortunately for Puig, it appears they were unable to do so, judging by a recent surveillance video that shows his home being burglarized.

The video, which was obtained by TMZ Sports, shows two men scavenging Puig’s bedroom, in search of the safe. One of them eventually located it, and alerted his cohort about what he had found. Neither of them were able to crack it open, though, and they fled without the contents of the safe.

The burglars apparently entered the house by kicking in the door, which a video from Puig’s Ring system showed.

The burglary happened on Sept. 18, while Puig and the Dodgers were in Colorado, squaring off against the Rockies.