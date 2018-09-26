Washington Wizards Training Camp Day 2 Notebook

Wall on the team’s poor individual defense last season: “All that is is pride. If you are guarding someone one-on-one, you got to have pride in stopping your man. If you don’t have pride and you are letting your man get right by you, waiting for the weak side to always come help, your putting someone else in a bad situation. You should only get help if you need help. Take pride in guarding your man one-on-one and if you can’t stop him, maybe you don’t need to play. … We was terrible at it [last year]. That’s why we did a lot of one on one play in practice and some guys would be out there for 10 minutes until they get a stop.”