Watch: Astronauts play first-ever tennis game in space

Four astronauts recently took a few small swings for themselves, albeit giant swings for mankind.

NASA continues to push the envelope exploring the universe, testing boundaries and searching for uncharted territory, and that’s exactly what it recently did.

Astronaut A.J. Feustel posted a video showing himself and three other colleagues playing the first-ever tennis game in space, which looked like a ton of fun. The astronauts were moving around in microgravity, which entailed them taking a few swings while upside down.

The # 1 rule for playing tennis in micro g: you must be floating when you hit the ball! I had a great time playing the first #tennis game in space with my teammate (assistant to the commander) @astro_ricky, and opponents @AstroSerena & @Astro_Alex on @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/NAI1eyyXVX — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) September 25, 2018

It’s unclear exactly which team won, but given the astronauts’ reactions afterward, it looked like a good time was had by all. We’d certainly love to be a part of the next match.