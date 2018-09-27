Hoops Manifesto

2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Charlotte Hornets

Sep 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tony Parker (9) poses for a picture during Media Day at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

 

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Spur Tony Parker
Looks so strange in that jersey
Will help the youngsters

 

 

NBA Team Preview Haikus

Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets

