Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid slam Tristan Thompson for foolish ECF hot take

Cavs big man Tristan Thompson must think LeBron James is still on the team’s roster, as that’s the only way to justify the comically stupid hot take he delivered on Thursday.

Thompson slighted both the Celtics and 76ers, and, took an especially big shot at the Raptors, in declaring the Cavs are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

“We’re still 4-time Eastern Conference champions, so until you take us down from that, teams ain’t got much to say,” he said. “Boston, Philly, they ain’t got much to say. Boston had homecourt Game 7 and lost. Philly, you guys almost got swept. Toronto – we know that story”

Sounds like Tristan Thompson is issuing a challenge to the East 👀 (via @BenAxelrod) pic.twitter.com/IEESvgG6e6 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 27, 2018

Before we get to how hilariously inept Thompson must be to make that statement, let’s see what Marcus Morris, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid had to say.

😂 Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid & Marcus Morris respond to Tristan Thompson saying Boston & Philly still need to take down the Cavs. VIDEO: @BenAxelrod pic.twitter.com/y1hEKGCqzs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 27, 2018

As for the Cavs’ projected win-loss total this season, welp:

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers are projected to win 31 games this season. pic.twitter.com/MdJjnMRjMy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 27, 2018

We completely agree with Morris, as it’s unlikely that the woeful Cavs will even make the playoffs this year. As for Thompson, well, he’s clearly as disillusioned on the court as he is off it. All he did is poke the bear, and it’s never a good idea to do that.