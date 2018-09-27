Bryce Harper thanks Nationals fans in apparent goodbye message

It appeared as if Bryce Harper played in his final game in front of the home fans at Nationals Park on Wednesday, and a series of Instagram posts may have confirmed as much.

Harper took to Instagram and made a series of posts on Thursday — nine, in fact — which collectively make up a photo grid. It shows Harper turned toward Nationals fans, saluting them with a hand gesture.

The caption that accompanied all nine posts appeared to look like a goodbye message.

“To the fans and the city of DC, thank you!” it read.

Bryce Harper thanked #Nats fans on Instagram and well, it looks like goodbye post to us 👀 #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/o5QF6eHHLC — FanSided (@FanSided) September 27, 2018

The interesting thing here is that the Nationals’ season isn’t even over yet, but it does appear that the writing is on the wall, and that he’ll be testing the free-agent market this winter. Nationals fans gave Harper a standing ovation when he came to the plate in the first inning Wednesday, and it sure feels like that was his final home game as a member of the Nationals. His series of Instagram posts seem to confirm what nearly everyone has predicted, that his tenure with the Nationals is coming to a close.