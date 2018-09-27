Check out Stefon Diggs' Snoop-inspired cleats for Rams game (Photo)

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs showed some love for a well-known rapper ahead of Thursday’s game against the Rams.

Given that it was a nationally-televised game, Diggs elected to have some custom cleats designed for him to warm up on the field before the game.

The cleats paid tribute to rapper Snoop Dogg, with “Snoop Diggs” written on the side of one shoe. The other one featured a sketch of “Doggystyle,” Snoop’s first album, which was released in 1993.

Stefon Diggs has won the cleat game 🏈 pic.twitter.com/r3FDHYyhtw — Franchise Sports 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@FranchiseSprts) September 27, 2018

Diggs didn’t wear them during the game, likely because he would’ve been subject to getting fined by the league had he done so.