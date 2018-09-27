Featured

Check out Stefon Diggs' Snoop-inspired cleats for Rams game (Photo)

Check out Stefon Diggs' Snoop-inspired cleats for Rams game (Photo)

Featured

Check out Stefon Diggs' Snoop-inspired cleats for Rams game (Photo)

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs showed some love for a well-known rapper ahead of Thursday’s game against the Rams.

Given that it was a nationally-televised game, Diggs elected to have some custom cleats designed for him to warm up on the field before the game.

The cleats paid tribute to rapper Snoop Dogg, with “Snoop Diggs” written on the side of one shoe. The other one featured a sketch of “Doggystyle,” Snoop’s first album, which was released in 1993.

Diggs didn’t wear them during the game, likely because he would’ve been subject to getting fined by the league had he done so.

Featured, NFL, Vikings

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

28m

Colts 28m ago

Hello, Colts fans. We meet again. Last Sunday the team played a game on the road, in bad weather. That’s about all I have to say at (…)

More Featured
Home