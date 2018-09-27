Everson Griffen releases statement about status amid hotel incident

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen didn’t play in Thursday’s game against the Rams, but it wasn’t due to the knee injury that kept him out of the Week 3 matchup against the Bills. Instead, his absence was due to an incident that took place at a hotel in Minneapolis.

Griffen reportedly threatened to shoot people inside the Hotel Ivy, but did not have a gun, and was not arrested. He later attempted to break into a teammates house, but got taken away in an ambulance, due to mental health precautions. He then fled said ambulance.

He’s currently out for an indefinite period of time, and he took to Instagram Thursday to release a statement about his status:

“This past week’s events have raised many questions and I want to apologize to everyone who was impacted. I am currently resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time. Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone.

“I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from my family, the Vikings organization, my teammates and our tremendous fan base.

“I apologize for not being able to take the field with my teammates and do not have an exact timeline for my return. I promise, however, I will return as a much-improved person and player.”

Griffen is one of Vikings’ stars on the defensive side of the ball, and it will be interesting to see how they generate a solid pass rush without him on the field.