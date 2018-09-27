Look: Jared Goff's first-half passing chart is absolutely ridiculous

Rams quarterback Jared Goff started under center in Thursday’s game against the Vikings, and apparently, he brought a flamethrower with him.

Goff torched everything in his vicinity. Unfortunately for the Vikings, that happened to be them. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 251 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s a ridiculous 14.8 yards per attempt, which is roughly double the league average for quarterbacks.

His passing chart shows just how good he was in the game. There was one short pass he missed on third down that he should’ve completed, and aside from that, he was basically perfect.

Jared Goff’s first half passing chart is gorgeous pic.twitter.com/dcgzuaFxov — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) September 28, 2018

It’s still early in the season, but right now, Goff is playing at an elite level. And his deep passes have been on the money.