NFL ruthlessly drug tested Joe Haden at 3 a.m.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was greeted by an unfriendly face when he got off the plane in Pittsburgh traveling back from Tampa Bay early Tuesday morning.

Haden stepped off the plane, where he was met by an individual holding a cup, that he was instructed to fill with his urine, apparently. The Steelers cornerback claims he was approached at 3 a.m. for a drug test, which is pretty brutal after a long game, if you think about it.

Land in Pittsburgh 2 a Drug test!Seriously it’s 3 a.m. literally? Couldn’t wait til the morning? 😤 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 25, 2018

The NFL has to draw the line somewhere, and it probably could’ve waited until the following morning. The interesting thing here is that Haden really hasn’t had a great season, it’s been arguably the worst of his career, given how well he’s played in the past.