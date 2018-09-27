Watch: Aaron Donald throws Kirk Cousins to ground with ease

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald showed just how strong he is during Thursday’s game against the Vikings.

Donald was a thorn in quarterback Kirk Cousins’ side all night, as he generated pressure throughout the game, and managed to hit him four times in the contest. But that wasn’t all he did. Donald recorded a sack on the first play of the fourth quarter, and apparently, he was not done.

The stud defensive tackle came up big when the team needed him most, with the Vikings trailing by a touchdown, on what what would be their final drive of the game. The Vikings were operating with a fresh set of downs, and plenty of momentum. There were just over two minutes remaining in the game, and Donald made sure to put his stamp on it. He blew right by Vikings guard Tom Compton, who got a bit of help from center Pat Elflein, but it didn’t matter. Donald came flying through the B-gap, grabbed Cousins, spun him and threw him to the ground. Not only that, he made it look easy.

That’s one way to avoid getting hit with a roughing the passer penalty for putting one’s body weight on a quarterback, apparently.

As for Donald, he is not only quick for his size, but also is incredibly strong.