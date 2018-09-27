Watch: CC Sabathia drills Rays batter, then talks trash, costing himself $500K

CC Sabathia’s final regular-season start of the season — possibly of his career, even — did not come without fireworks. And it’s going to cost him $500,000.
It began after he hit Jake Bauers in the wrist, which may or may not have been intentional. However, that resulted in Andrew Kittridge throwing behind Austin Romine in the top of the sixth inning — nearly hitting him in the head. That did not go over well.
Sabathia stands up for his bros, though, and that’s exactly what he did the following inning, when he drilled Jesus Sucre in the leg. It was his first pitch of the inning, so it’s clear that was retaliation for what happened earlier in the inning.
Sabathia then had some words as well.
“That’s for you, b—-!” he said.
That ejection essentially cost him $500,000, as CC had an incentive in his contract that required him to pitch two more innings to hit it. He was at 54 pitches, and would have got there. Instead, he failed to, but didn’t really seem to care all that much. That’s just the type of teammate he is.
Comments