Watch: CC Sabathia drills Rays batter, then talks trash, costing himself $500K

CC Sabathia’s final regular-season start of the season — possibly of his career, even — did not come without fireworks. And it’s going to cost him $500,000.

It began after he hit Jake Bauers in the wrist, which may or may not have been intentional. However, that resulted in Andrew Kittridge throwing behind Austin Romine in the top of the sixth inning — nearly hitting him in the head. That did not go over well.

Sabathia stands up for his bros, though, and that’s exactly what he did the following inning, when he drilled Jesus Sucre in the leg. It was his first pitch of the inning, so it’s clear that was retaliation for what happened earlier in the inning.

CC Sabathia needed to pitch 7 innings to trigger a $500K bonus

in his contract. He was ejected in the 6th. pic.twitter.com/pyKym92Aad — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2018

Sabathia then had some words as well.

“That’s for you, b—-!” he said.

C.C to the #TampaBayRays bench: “That’s for you b…” Sabathia hit by pitch Jesus Sucre after Romine was intentionally hit for no reason by the Rays. Sabathia lost 500,000$ bonus if he’d complete the inning but he rather stand up for his teammate #CCSabathia #PinstripePride pic.twitter.com/lgVwEJuEs2 — Alfre Alvarez (@AlfreAlvarez3) September 27, 2018

That ejection essentially cost him $500,000, as CC had an incentive in his contract that required him to pitch two more innings to hit it. He was at 54 pitches, and would have got there. Instead, he failed to, but didn’t really seem to care all that much. That’s just the type of teammate he is.