Watch: Video clip reel shows how terrible new 'roughing' the passer rule has been

The NFL may have meant well with its new roughing the passer rule, but it’s clear that the league has missed its mark.

Sure, the rule was implemented to protect quarterbacks — the most important player to their team, and also to the flow of the game. The league is attempting to enforce player safety, but let’s be honest, it’s also looking to protect TV rights/drive ratings.

So far, the rule has negatively impacted the outcome of at least one game, when Packers CB Jaire Alexander was robbed of an interception against the Vikings. Clay Matthews was called for a bogus roughing the passer penalty, and instead of his team emerging victorious, the two teams went on to tie in overtime. Other games have been impacted as well, just on a smaller scale.

This video clip from Aaron Nagler shows how terrible some of the calls have been.

This league is on drugs. pic.twitter.com/FASmgWAl7Z — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 27, 2018

Terrible