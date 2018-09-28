2018/19 NBA Team Preview Haikus: Chicago Bulls

Hoops Manifesto

Nov 3, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (32) celebrates with forward Lauri Markkanen (24) against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Back by popular demand (nope – that’s not true at all), we present our 2018/19 NBA Team Preview haikus!  Let all the other sites pump out their 1000 word essays on each team – we’ll summarize it all in 17 syllable prose.

 

Dunn broke out last year
Markkanen was a surprise
Carter Jr next?

 

 

